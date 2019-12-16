UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roast Potatoes, Brown Toast May Cause Cancer: Scientists

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

Roast potatoes, brown toast may cause cancer: Scientists

Bread, chips and potatoes should be cooked to a golden yellow colour, rather than brown, to reduce our intake of a chemical which could cause cancer, UK scientists revealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Bread, chips and potatoes should be cooked to a golden yellow colour, rather than brown, to reduce our intake of a chemical which could cause cancer, UK scientists revealed.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said people are consuming too much acrylamide, a chemical produced naturally as a result of cooking starchy foods at high temperatures.

Acrylamide has been shown to cause cancer in animals and while it has not been conclusively produced to have the same effect in humans, the scientific consensus is that it is likely to do so.

FSA director of policy Steve Wearne said, "You can't point to individual people and say that person has cancer because of the amount of acrylamide in their diet but because the mechanisms by which it does have this effect in animals are similar to the mechanisms you would expect to occur in humans it's not something we can ignore," Medical Xpress reported.

"We're not saying avoid particular foods or groups of foods but vary your diet so you smooth out your risk. We are not saying to people to worry about the occasional piece of food or meal that's overcooked. This is about managing risk across your lifetime," Wearne said.

The warning relates to foods that are high in starch, with potatoes, including sweet potatoes, the biggest staple affected.

But it also covers other root vegetables, crackers, cereals, including cereal-based baby food, bread, biscuits and coffee, the FSA said.

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom Gold Cancer

Recent Stories

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

7 seconds ago

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Abandoning Unilat ..

3 minutes ago

UNSC May Address Split of Kashmir at China's Reque ..

3 minutes ago

UK Oil Tanker Attacked by Pirates Near West Africa ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to complete its tenure: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

3 minutes ago

About 400 Evacuated From Polish Court Over Suspici ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.