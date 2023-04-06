Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners in Faisalabad

The district police returned items worth about Rs 190.8 million to owners which were looted by criminals in different incidents during the month of February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police returned items worth about Rs 190.8 million to owners which were looted by criminals in different incidents during the month of February.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Police Lines which was presided over by RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan here on Thursday.

The police teams smashed 44 criminal gangs and arrested their 136 members during February 2023.

The police also recovered items of over Rs 190.8 million, including Rs 70 million, 39 cars, one truck, onemini-truck, one wagon, one carry van, 199 motorcycles, 27 cattle and 119 cell phones, from the accused.

The robbed items were handed over to owners who had registered reports with police stations.