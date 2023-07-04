Robber among two killed in firing incident

BHAWALNAGAR, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A alleged robber and a citizen were killed during a firing incident in a nearby village on Tuesday.

According to police, armed robbers intercepted a van and snatched cash and mobile phones from an on-board family near Chak 38/3-R.

The outlaws also shot at and killed Muhammad Zaheer for putting up resistance. Later, the dacoits opened fire in a bid to flee when one of their accomplices identified as Sarwar received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Raids were being conducted to arrested the fleeing bandits.

Further investigation was underway.