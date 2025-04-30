Robber Arrest In Alleged Shootout In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) An alleged criminal was apprehended in injured condition following a reported police encounter in the Arambagh area of Karachi late Tuesday night.
Aaccording to Police official, the Arambagh police conducted the operation near Haqqani Chowk, Bholu Pehlwan Akhada, on Blasis Street during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, reported a private news channel.
During the encounter, one suspect was wounded and taken into custody, while two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene.
A spokesperson for Karachi police confirmed the arrest, identifying the injured suspect as 30-year-old Muhammad Raza alias Muhammad Rizwan, son of Abdul Wahab.
The suspect was shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment, the spokesperson said.
Police recovered a pistol along with ammunition, two snatched mobile phones, cash, and a motorcycle from the accused.
Officials also obtained the suspect’s criminal record, which shows he has three cases registered against him at Baghdadi and Malir City police stations. The suspect also faces charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act in Malir City, the police spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber arrest in alleged shootout in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
SC seeks response from KP, Sindh on mandatory teaching of Quran in schools6 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews measures at check posts6 minutes ago
-
SC summons top officials in Katchi Abadi Case6 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attack on Draban police station foiled16 minutes ago
-
One robber killed, another arrested as robbery attempt foiled16 minutes ago
-
Authorities asked to ensure timely completion of development projects16 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 5 injured in Gas cylinder blast on Lahore’s Ravi road26 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM34 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of petitions against Audio Leaks Commission as Infructuous36 minutes ago
-
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force38 minutes ago
-
SC Continues Hearing on Judges' Transfer and Seniority Case46 minutes ago