Robber arrest in alleged shootout in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) An alleged criminal was apprehended in injured condition following a reported police encounter in the Arambagh area of Karachi late Tuesday night.

Aaccording to Police official, the Arambagh police conducted the operation near Haqqani Chowk, Bholu Pehlwan Akhada, on Blasis Street during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, reported a private news channel.

During the encounter, one suspect was wounded and taken into custody, while two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene.

A spokesperson for Karachi police confirmed the arrest, identifying the injured suspect as 30-year-old Muhammad Raza alias Muhammad Rizwan, son of Abdul Wahab.

The suspect was shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment, the spokesperson said.

Police recovered a pistol along with ammunition, two snatched mobile phones, cash, and a motorcycle from the accused.

Officials also obtained the suspect’s criminal record, which shows he has three cases registered against him at Baghdadi and Malir City police stations. The suspect also faces charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosives Act in Malir City, the police spokesperson added.