Robber Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Robber arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Jhal Chakiaan police arrested an alleged robber on Sunday.

Accused Azhar fired at police, when he saw them. Police retaliated and arrested him in an injured condition. He was wanted to police in 20 cases including eight murder cases.

