Robber Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sher Afzal Marwat escapes unhurt in car accident21 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death by police van22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party believes in freedom of expression: Shazia Mari22 minutes ago
-
Gang busted22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani on scaling mount makalu32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani on scaling mount makalu32 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 77,055 power pilferers in 227 days32 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested, weapons recovered32 minutes ago
-
Excise dept set target to seal 2200 commercial units for recovery of Rs30m pending dues in 10 days52 minutes ago
-
Greening the concrete Jungle: Pakistan's path to climate resilience1 hour ago
-
Best health facilities being ensured at hospitals: DC1 hour ago
-
Govt to start 20 buses for female students, teachers of ICT Schools1 hour ago