Robber Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Robber arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A robber was arrested who used to use a motorcycle to hit cars and then rob citizens of their cash, valuables.

According to details, the Safe City released a video of the robber, who used to hit people's cars with his old motorbike and then loot them at gunpoint.

At such an incident, the Dolphin Force arrived at the scene after hearing a gunshot. The robber attempted to flee the scene after seeing the police. However, the Dolphin personnel chased the accused and caught him with the help of Safe City's virtual patrolling officer.

A case has been registered against the robber and started investigation

