Robber Arrested, 2 Accomplices Escape After Police Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested a robber while his two accomplice managed to escape after an encounter in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police during routine patrolling saw a suspected motorcycle carrying three people and signaled them to stop near Siddhupura late Friday night but the accused opened firing and accelerated their two-wheeler.
The police chased them and ordered them to surrender but they once again opened fire at them. The police also retaliated and during the encounter, one of the criminals received injuries and fell down on the ground while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The police shifted the injured outlaw to hospital for treatment, who was identified as Nazakat, son of Rafaqat of Nisar Colony and wanted in 22 cases of dacoity, robbery, narcotics and illegal weapons.
The accused also deprived a citizen of Rs500,000 near the Christian graveyard, Tiwana House, and injured him on residence.
The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, an illegal pistol and other items from the spot while a special team was constituted to trace the escapees, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah8 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti8 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days8 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago