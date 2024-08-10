Open Menu

Robber Arrested, 2 Accomplices Escape After Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested a robber while his two accomplice managed to escape after an encounter in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police during routine patrolling saw a suspected motorcycle carrying three people and signaled them to stop near Siddhupura late Friday night but the accused opened firing and accelerated their two-wheeler.

The police chased them and ordered them to surrender but they once again opened fire at them. The police also retaliated and during the encounter, one of the criminals received injuries and fell down on the ground while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted the injured outlaw to hospital for treatment, who was identified as Nazakat, son of Rafaqat of Nisar Colony and wanted in 22 cases of dacoity, robbery, narcotics and illegal weapons.

The accused also deprived a citizen of Rs500,000 near the Christian graveyard, Tiwana House, and injured him on residence.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, an illegal pistol and other items from the spot while a special team was constituted to trace the escapees, the spokesman added.

