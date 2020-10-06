Robber arrested after encounter

Batala Colony police claimed to have arrested a robber after an encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Batala Colony police claimed to have arrested a robber after an encounter.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that police received information on late Monday night that two bandits were looting people at Hilal Road and they also snatched Rs 10,000 from a citizen, Arshad Mehmood, at gunpoint.

The police rushed to the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender but the criminals opened fire at police which led to cross firing. As a result, one of the accused received injuries and fell down while his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured robber and shifted him to hospital for treatment. He was identified as Ali Asghar son of Arshad and wanted to police in a number of cases. He was also involved in another encounter in which he fired on constable Anees Aslam and injured him sometime ago.

Further investigation is under progress.