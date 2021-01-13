Robber arrested after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Madina Town police claimed to have arrested a robber after an encounter while his accomplice managed to escape.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that SHO Madina Town police station Rai Aftab received a tip-off that two bandits were looting people on Bibi Jan Road.

On this information, SHO along with his team rushed to the spot and asked the outlaws for surrender but they opened fire on the police party. The police also returned fire during which one of the bandits received bullet injuries and fell on the ground while his accomplice succeeded in escape under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured accused who was later on identified as Shahzaib son of Maqbool Hussain resident of Chak 68/R-B.

The police shifted the injured robber to hospital for treatment while a special team has been constituted to arrest his escapee accomplice.