Robber Arrested After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

Robber arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Raza Abad police claimed to have arrested an alleged robber after a shootout in the wee hours of Saturday.

SHO Raza Abad Khawaja Imran Mannan along with his team was on a routine patrolling when they spotted two suspects riding a motorcycle near Nisar Akbar Hosiery on Talianwala Road.

The police signalled the motorcyclists to stop but they opened fire and sped away.

The police chased the outlaws and encircled them near Tilanwala graveyard.

Seeing police, the outlaws once again opened fire.

The police also returned fire and succeeded in arresting one of the outlaws identified as Farhan, resident of Chakki Chowk Niamatabad while his accomplice Adnan managed to escape.

The police recovered a pistol, a mobile phone and cash from the bandit.

The outlaw was wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Special team has also been constituted to arrest the fleeing outlaw.

