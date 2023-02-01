UrduPoint.com

Robber Arrested After Encounter

Published February 01, 2023

Robber arrested after encounter

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a robber after a shootout in the jurisdiction of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a robber after a shootout in the jurisdiction of Gulberg police station.

A patrolling squad spotted three suspected motorcyclists in Shehbaz Town late night and signaled them to stop but they accelerated the speed. The police chased them and asked them to surrender but the outlaws took shelter and opened indiscriminate fire on police near Kamal Abad Graveyard on Madina Abad Road.

During a brief encounter, an accused received bullet injuries and fell onto the ground, whereas his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene in the darkness.

The police arrested the injured outlaw who was later identified as Shan (33), resident of Zubair Colony. He was wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

The police recovered illicit weapons, mobile phone and other valuables from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

