Robber arrested after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police near here

on Saturday.

According to the police sources, the accused, Muhammad Naeem, was wanted in dozens

robberies and robbery-cum-murder cases.

The police had set up a picket near Darana Nangana village when officials signaled to stop

two motorcycles carrying three individuals but they opened fire at them.

The police also retaliated and arrested an accused while his accomplices fled away on

a bike.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Naeem of Bawa Safra who received injuries

due to firing of his own accomplices who was shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

The police also seized a motorcycle and a pistol from the accused.