Robber Arrested After Encounter

February 11, 2025

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A robber was arrested following a police encounter on Shujabad Road on Tuesday.

The police said three robbers snatched a mobile phone, a motorcycle

and Rs 8,500 from a man before fleeing the scene.

On information, police cordoned off the area and officials signaled them to stop but

they attempted to escape.

The police chased them who opened firing at officials near Chati Chowk.

In retaliation, a robber was injured by firing of his own accomplices.

The accused was identified as Arsalan who wanted to police in

street crime cases.

The police recovered a bike and a pistol, and registered a case.

