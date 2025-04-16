Robber Arrested After Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A robber involved in 'multiple serious crimes' was arrested after being injured in a police encounter within the limits of City Police Station, district Bhakkar.
According to police, three motorcyclists were signaled to stop at a picket, but they opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire and chased the suspects.
During the exchange of gunfire, one of the alleged robbers, identified as Ziaullah, sustained injuries.
A heavy police contingent arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. The injured suspect was shifted to DHQ Hospital Bhakkhar for medical treatment.
Police said the arrested individual was involved in serious offences including robbery, snatching, and physical assault.
Teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining suspects. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
