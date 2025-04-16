Open Menu

Robber Arrested After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Robber arrested after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A robber involved in 'multiple serious crimes' was arrested after being injured in a police encounter within the limits of City Police Station, district Bhakkar.

According to police, three motorcyclists were signaled to stop at a picket, but they opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire and chased the suspects.

During the exchange of gunfire, one of the alleged robbers, identified as Ziaullah, sustained injuries.

A heavy police contingent arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. The injured suspect was shifted to DHQ Hospital Bhakkhar for medical treatment.

Police said the arrested individual was involved in serious offences including robbery, snatching, and physical assault.

Teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining suspects. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with ..

Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with Teleport

1 second ago
 Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts ..

Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts to explore new frontiers in tr ..

15 seconds ago
 M42 announces strategic investment, partnership wi ..

M42 announces strategic investment, partnership with leading biotech Juvenescenc ..

24 seconds ago
 RTA launches pilot operation of next-generation el ..

RTA launches pilot operation of next-generation electric bus

38 seconds ago
 IHC gives two-week time to Islamabad, Punjab polic ..

IHC gives two-week time to Islamabad, Punjab police for recovery of missing Afgh ..

8 minutes ago
 Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after ..

Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increa ..

20 minutes ago
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jeh ..

Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..

27 minutes ago
 MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision ado ..

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..

31 minutes ago
 Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conferen ..

Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

45 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

46 minutes ago
 Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan