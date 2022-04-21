Robber arrested after encounter i faisalabad

Millat town police arrested a injured robber after encounter at Millat road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Millat town police arrested a injured robber after encounter at Millat road.

Police said on Thursday that two armed bandits were looting citizens from Millat town. On receiving information, the team reached the spot, chased the outlaws and encircled them at Millat road.

The criminals opened fire on police party.

The team retaliated and during this encounter one of the bandits received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground,while his accomplice managed to escape.

Police arrested the injured accused and recovered illegal weapons, cash and stolen valuables from his possession.

The accused was shifted to hospital. He was identified as Ismaeel.

Police launched investigation into the matter.