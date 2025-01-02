Robber arrested after encounter with police

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Gaddai police arrested a criminal involved in heinous crimes in an operation, here on Thursday.

A police team launched a targeted operation at Al-Shafi Town, Western Gaddai, to arrest the criminals hiding inside a house. As soon as the suspects saw the police, they opened fire on the team, police spokesman said.

The police retaliated the fire and exchange of fire, a suspect, Muhammad Yousaf, son of Muhammad Safdar, was injured. He was shifted to Trauma Centre District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Special police teams were formed to arrest the fleeing criminals and they would be arrested soon, police sources added.

Police confirmed that the arrested suspect was wanted to police in various crimes including attempt to murder and robbery while further investigations were underway.

APP/hus