Robber Arrested After Shootout With Police Near Wah

Published February 04, 2023

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A most wanted robber wanted in various armed robbery cases and injuring a Dolphin police official was nabbed in injured condition after a brief shootout with Police in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Saturday, Police sources said. Police sources told APP that a police party was on patrolling near Garhi Afghanan area when they intercepted three men riding on motorcycles.

On seeing the police party, they opened fire at the police party and during the shootout, they shot and injured their own accomplice who was nabbed by police with a pistol while two others fled taking advantage of the fire.

The arrested man was identified as Murad Khan alias Zulfi- a most wanted robber wanted in over 20 different armed robbery cases in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

Police sources said that during preliminary interrogation he confessed to shooting and injuring a dolphin police official constable Aamir near Jamelabad in the limits of Taxila Police station during a botched robbery on January 30.

Police sources said that haunt has launched to arrest the fleecing two other outlaws.

