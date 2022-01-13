Robber arrested during robbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a robber during a robbery in the limits of Sargodha Road police.

A police spokesman said the dacoits were looting people near Green Town at gunpoint.

On information, the police reached the spot and the accused opened indiscriminate fire at them.

During an encounter, the police arrested an injured outlaw while his accomplicemanaged to escape.