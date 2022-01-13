UrduPoint.com

Robber Arrested During Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Robber arrested during robbery

:The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a robber during a robbery in the limits of Sargodha Road police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a robber during a robbery in the limits of Sargodha Road police.

A police spokesman said the dacoits were looting people near Green Town at gunpoint.

On information, the police reached the spot and the accused opened indiscriminate fire at them.

During an encounter, the police arrested an injured outlaw while his accomplicemanaged to escape.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Road Robbery Sargodha

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

1 hour ago
 Greater Bay Area expected to help bolster sustaina ..

Greater Bay Area expected to help bolster sustainable development

3 minutes ago
 Wang Yi holds meeting with Turkish FM in Wuxi, Chi ..

Wang Yi holds meeting with Turkish FM in Wuxi, China

3 minutes ago
 New archaeological findings in Tibet shed light on ..

New archaeological findings in Tibet shed light on prehistoric human activities

3 minutes ago
 IG prisons visits Tank judicial lock-up

IG prisons visits Tank judicial lock-up

6 minutes ago
 Foreign exchange rates 13th Jan, 2022

Foreign exchange rates 13th Jan, 2022

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.