Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :An alleged robber was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape in an encounter with police near Feroze Jokhio Goth within the limits of Memon Goth Police Station on Friday.

Arrested was identified as Hammad, according to police.

A 9mm pistol along with rounds was recovered from the possession of the arrested.

The injured was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation was underway.