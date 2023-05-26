UrduPoint.com

Robber Arrested In Encounter, Pistol Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Robber arrested in encounter, pistol recovered

An alleged robber was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape in an encounter with police near Feroze Jokhio Goth within the limits of Memon Goth Police Station on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :An alleged robber was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape in an encounter with police near Feroze Jokhio Goth within the limits of Memon Goth Police Station on Friday.

Arrested was identified as Hammad, according to police.

A 9mm pistol along with rounds was recovered from the possession of the arrested.

The injured was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetr ..

Rakhni Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Inam Khetran in Barkhan tragedy case

8 minutes ago
 Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for com ..

Mini Police line proposed in Riverine area for combating bandits in Sindh

7 minutes ago
 DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at G ..

DC Barkhan inspects ongoing test of SBK posts at Govt Boys School

7 minutes ago
 Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abro ..

Many Ukrainian Refugees Facing Mounting Debts Abroad - IFRC

7 minutes ago
 Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

Huzaifa upset Abid in Tennis men's singles

9 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar f ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for implementation of uplifting ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.