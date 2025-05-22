Robber arrested in injured condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A robber was arrested in injured condition following a police encounter on Old Shujabad Road,Qutubpur police said.

According to a spokesman,the incident occurred when police signaled two suspects to stop but they fled towards a nearby street and opened indiscriminate fire on the police. The law enforcers retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.

After the situation came under control,the team found one suspect lying injured near the edge of the street.

He was identified as Tayyab Ali, son of Sher Ali, and a resident of Faizi Road near the wood market.

Police said that the accused was a involved in various criminal activities, including robbery and theft. A 30-bore pistol was recovered from the scene.

The injured robber was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. However, the identity of the escaped suspect could not be determined.

Police registered a case and formed teams to trace and arrest the absconding accomplice.