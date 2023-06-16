UrduPoint.com

Robber Arrested In Injured Condition After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A notorious robber was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with police at Weinsonwali Bheni in the premises of Seetal Mari police station on Thursday late night.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers looted a motorcycle, mobile phone and cash from a citizen at Sahoo Chowk and escaped towards Khanewal road. A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Seetal Mari police station Muhammad Ameen, while receiving information through emergency helpline 15 reached the spot and started chasing the criminals.

The criminals started firing on the police party near Weinsonwali Bheni and the police also retaliated in self-defense.

The exchange of fire continued for more than 20 minutes in which one criminal was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices and arrested by the police while other two managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The arrested criminal was identified as Raees-Ul-Hassan and was wanted to police different cases of robbery at different police stations of the city.

The police have also recovered one motorcycle and a pistol from his possession, however, police shifted him to Nishtar Hospital while raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

