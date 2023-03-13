Robber arrested in police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A robber was arrested wounded,while his three others accomplices managed to escape in police encounter here in limits of Mustafabad police.

Police said here on Monday that a citizen,Khalid reported on 15 that four robbers snatched cash,motorcycle and mobile phone from him and fled.

The team on information set up a picket near Sarhali road while the bandits after seeing police opened fire.The team retaliated and during the gunfight,one of the dacoit suffered injuries and fell on the ground,whereas other accomplices managed to escape.

Police arrested the accused and recovered the looted motorbike from him.

The dacoit,Tanveer aka 'Kodu',was wanted by police in more 20 heinous crimes including robbery and two murders.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of other absconders,said police.