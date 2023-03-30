Robber arrested in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A robber was arrested in police encounter under the jurisdiction of Satellite town police station on Thursday.

Police said that some locals informed police that four suspects riding on two motorcycles were on a looting spree.Upon receiving information, Muhafiz squad, Satellite town police and Sajid Shaheed police chased them.

The outlaws opened fire at the party near chak 91 SB bypass. The team retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots,one of the bandit named Tanveer Ali got injuries.

Police arrested the accused and said that the accused was wanted by police in several cases of robbery, cattle theft and bike lifting cases.

Police launched search operation to arrest the other three bandits.