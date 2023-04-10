Close
Robber Arrested In Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Robber arrested in police encounter

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A robber was arrested ,while his accomplice managed to escape in police encounter here in limits of Khadian police station.

Police said here on Monday that a citizen reported on police helpline number 15 that two robbers snatched his motorcycle loader rickshaw and cash from Depalpur road and fled.

The team on information set up a picket at Khadian bypass road road while the bandits after seeing police resorted to firing and ensuing exchange of gunfire,one of the dacoit suffered injuries from the firing of his own accomplice.

Police arrested the outlaw and recovered the looted rickshaw from him.

The accused was identified as Adeel r/o Khadian.

Meanwhile,Mandi Usmanwala arrested two outlaws of a dacoit gang and recovered cash amounting to Rs.150,000,two motorcycles,four mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

Concerned police launched investigations.

