Robber Arrested In Police Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A robber was arrested in injured condition during police encounter under the jurisdiction of Saddar police station.
Police said here on Wednesday, upon getting information regarding motorcycle snatching incident,the team acting promptly and pursued the suspects as they fled towards Shah Wala Jungle.Upon seeing the police at close range, they opened fire.
Security personnel retaliated, and after a brief exchange of gunfire, one of the robbers, identified as Nasir Langah, was apprehended,whereas his accomplices managed to escape.
The accused was said to be involved in over 47 cases related to street crimes, including robbery and theft, registered at various police stations in the district.
He was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.
Police were investigating.
