Robber arrested red handed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Preedy Police Station team arrested an alleged robber red handed while he was snatching cash from a citizen in ATM booth on Tuesday.

According to an official, arrested accused identified as Muhammad Ali entered an ATM booth when a citizen was withdrawing cash.

A patrolling team of Preedy PS was informed about the incident which rushed to the spot and successfully arrested the accused. Police recovered a 9mm pistol, 6 snatched mobile phones, ATM card and cash from the possession of arrested.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.