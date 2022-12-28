UrduPoint.com

Robber Arrested Red Handed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Robber arrested red handed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Preedy Police Station team arrested an alleged robber red handed while he was snatching cash from a citizen in ATM booth on Tuesday.

According to an official, arrested accused identified as Muhammad Ali entered an ATM booth when a citizen was withdrawing cash.

A patrolling team of Preedy PS was informed about the incident which rushed to the spot and successfully arrested the accused. Police recovered a 9mm pistol, 6 snatched mobile phones, ATM card and cash from the possession of arrested.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

24 minutes ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

24 minutes ago
 CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

1 hour ago
 US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

1 hour ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

1 hour ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.