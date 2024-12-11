Robber arrested, valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Jhawrian Police on Wednesday arrested a robber and recovered stolen valuables,gold worth in Rs 2.6 million from his possession.

Police said that the team on a tip- off raided and arrested the accused who was wanted by police in several cases of robbery.

Further investigation was underway.