Robber Arrested, Valuables Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Jhawrian Police on Wednesday arrested a robber and recovered stolen valuables,gold worth in Rs 2.6 million from his possession.
Police said that the team on a tip- off raided and arrested the accused who was wanted by police in several cases of robbery.
Further investigation was underway.
