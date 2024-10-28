Open Menu

Robber Dies After Being Tortured By Mob

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Robber dies after being tortured by mob

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A robber, who was arrested with his two accomplices, died after beaten

up by the mob.

The deceased was identified as Ghulam Rasool who was arrested with his accomplices,

Akhtar and Murtaza, after a robbery in Khan Garh Police limits.

When the robbers were escaping with the looted money, the locals managed to catch the

accused and tortured them.

On information, the police reached the site and shifted the robbers to a local hospital

where Ghulam Rasool died.

