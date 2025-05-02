Open Menu

Robber Escapes From CCD Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An alleged robber escaped from the custody of the Crime Control Department (CCD) while being transported in a police van.

Inspector Shahid Ishaq of CCD Sadar Circle Vehari stated that the suspect, Zeeshan alias Shani, a resident of 19/WB, was under investigation after his arrest. During interrogation, he revealed the presence of an accomplice at a specific location.

Following this information, the inspector and his team took the suspect to the identified location in 407/EB.

However, as they reached out the spot, two unidentified armed men ambushed the police van and opened fire.

Amid the chaos, the arrested suspect managed to jump out of the van and escaped.

The CCD team immediately informed Sheikh Fazilpur Police Station, which holds jurisdiction over the area.

Police have formed teams to apprehend the escaped suspect and the attackers. However, no breakthrough has been made so far, according to the authorities. Police said efforts are ongoing to arrest the culprits.

