Robber Gang Arrested, Looted Items Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Taxila Police apprehended two members of a notorious gang involved in robberies and snatching, recovering a substantial amount of looted goods on Wednesday.
Acting on intelligence, authorities raided the gang's hideout, arresting suspects Jallal and Noman.
Looted items, including cash and stolen cell phones, were confiscated during the operation.
Preliminary interrogation revealed the duo's involvement in numerous robberies and street crimes within the vicinity.
