Robber gang busted, 2 criminals held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have busted a robber gang and arrested two members of gang during a raid conducted by Daira Din Panah police here on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery and theft in premises of Daira Din Panah police station, the Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Mukhtiar launched a special operation to arrest the criminals involved in these activities. The police team while working on a tip off, raided at a house and arrested ring leader Muzamal Mashoori s/o Muhammad Ramzan and his brother Muhammad Adnan.

The arrested criminals were wanted to different police stations of the district in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes, police sources said.

The fellows and relatives of the arrested criminals started resistance to police on the occasion due to which the other members of the gang including Nadeem alias Balocha, Dilawar Jatoi, Kamran, Ramzan alias Anna, Dili Gurmani and Javed alias Javedi Buha managed to escape from the scene.

Police sources said that raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals of the gang and they would be arrested soon.