Robber gang busted, five held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested five members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Saturday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of theft and robbery, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Muhammad Naeem to arrest the ctiminals.

The police team busted Muhammad Naeem Gang and arrested five members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ramzan, Imran, Ansar and Zeeshan. The police recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 1.5 million including four motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons by tracing 15 cases from criminals.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.