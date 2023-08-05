Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Four Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the City Shujabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Aon Abbas launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police busted notorious Kashif alias Kashi gang and arrested four members including the ring leader Kashif alias Kashi, Salman, Arif and Ejaz.

Police traced 21 cases from them and recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 1.3 million including nine motorcycles, two mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, the spokesman added.

