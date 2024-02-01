Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Four Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Robber gang busted, four held

Makhdoom Rasheed area police busted a robber gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Makhdoom Rasheed area police busted a robber gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious Javed Gang.

The police arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Javed, Ali Shahid, Akhtar and Ajmal.

The police recovered looted valuables and weapons from their possession by tracing 18 cases from them. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of bea ..

DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail

Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail

18 minutes ago
 University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on F ..

University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 5

18 minutes ago
 CPI inflation recorded at 28.3% in January

CPI inflation recorded at 28.3% in January

17 minutes ago
 Secretary Sports, DC Mastung visits SNGBRMH, revie ..

Secretary Sports, DC Mastung visits SNGBRMH, review facilities

17 minutes ago
 Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechani ..

Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechanism within KP Health Dept launc ..

17 minutes ago
Probationary officers briefed on Radio Pakistan’ ..

Probationary officers briefed on Radio Pakistan’s functions

17 minutes ago
 FCCI demands remedial measures for export sector

FCCI demands remedial measures for export sector

42 minutes ago
 KP achieves industrial development milestone with ..

KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inaugura ..

40 minutes ago
 Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement busi ..

Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines

40 minutes ago
 Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP ey ..

Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts

40 minutes ago
 Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade

Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan