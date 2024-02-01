Robber gang busted, four held

Makhdoom Rasheed area police busted a robber gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Makhdoom Rasheed area police busted a robber gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious Javed Gang.

The police arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Javed, Ali Shahid, Akhtar and Ajmal.

The police recovered looted valuables and weapons from their possession by tracing 18 cases from them. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.