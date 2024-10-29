Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Robber gang busted in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A three-member robber gang, including its ringleader, was busted on Tuesday.

Police said three motorbikes, five-tola gold jewellery, mobile phones and Rs347,000 in cash were recovered from their possession.

The accused were wanted in at least 11 cases.

DPO Ismael Kharak said the Kashi gang had been busted by using modern technology. He said that controlling street crime was the Primary responsibility of the police and they were ready to face any challenge to root out crime from the district.

Related Topics

Police Technology Mobile Gold From

Recent Stories

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

2 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

4 hours ago
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

5 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

5 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

8 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan