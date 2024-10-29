Robber Gang Busted In Khanewal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A three-member robber gang, including its ringleader, was busted on Tuesday.
Police said three motorbikes, five-tola gold jewellery, mobile phones and Rs347,000 in cash were recovered from their possession.
The accused were wanted in at least 11 cases.
DPO Ismael Kharak said the Kashi gang had been busted by using modern technology. He said that controlling street crime was the Primary responsibility of the police and they were ready to face any challenge to root out crime from the district.
