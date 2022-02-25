UrduPoint.com

Robber Gang Busted, Looted Cash Recovered

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted cash and weapons from their possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted cash and weapons from their possession here on Friday.

According to police sources, Kup police received information from the Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore police about the robbers looted cash Rs 1.9 million from Javed Iqbal s/o Masood Ahmed at Choori Bazaar on January 6, 2022.

Taking action on the report, a police team led by SP City Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah, busted the notorious robber gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Rizwan alias Raju and Shahrukh.

The police team also recovered looted cash one million rupees and illegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

