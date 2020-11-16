UrduPoint.com
Robber Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:51 PM

Police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables and cash from their possession here on Monday

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of robbery, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah and DSP New Multan Circle Imtiaz Ahmed Changwani to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Usama gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Usama, Ali Hassan and Abdul Rehman.

The police also recovered looted cash Rs 60, 000, ten mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed nine cases of Seetal Marri police station, police sources added.

