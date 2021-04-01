UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robber Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Muzaffarabad police busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Muzaffarabad police under the supervision of SP Cantt Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Amir Khan, conducted a raid and busted notorious Khadim Pahor Gang.

The police team three members of the gang including the ring leader Kahdim, Ghulam Shabiri and Usman. Police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 100,000, two motorcycles,one mobile phone and weapons from their possession.

The criminals have confessed more than 11 cases of robbery, motorcycle theft and other crimes and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Muzaffarabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

32 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

47 minutes ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

1 hour ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.