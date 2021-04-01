Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Muzaffarabad police busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Muzaffarabad police under the supervision of SP Cantt Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Amir Khan, conducted a raid and busted notorious Khadim Pahor Gang.

The police team three members of the gang including the ring leader Kahdim, Ghulam Shabiri and Usman. Police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 100,000, two motorcycles,one mobile phone and weapons from their possession.

The criminals have confessed more than 11 cases of robbery, motorcycle theft and other crimes and more recoveries were expected from the criminals, police sources added.