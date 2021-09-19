Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Police busted a robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession on Saturday.

Taking action against the rising incidents of robbery in premises of Seetal Mari Police Station, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth formed a special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Gulgasht Division Rao Naeem Shahid to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted Maani gang and arrested its three members including the ring leader Imran Shahzad alias Maani, Shahid and Ali Waqas.

The police also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs120,000, two motorcycles, mobile phone, three pistols and rounds from their possession.

The arrested criminals confessed 13 robberies while further investigation was underway as more recoveries expected, police sources added.