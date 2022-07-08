Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested two criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Friday.

According to Police spokesman, Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in premises of Mumtazabad police station, the City Police Officer (CPO) khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted notorious Qasima Gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Qasim alias Qasima and Muhammad Iqbal. The police also recovered looted valuables including three motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed ten robbery cases and more recoveries were expected from them, The spokesman added.