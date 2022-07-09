Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Shah Shams police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

According to police sources, Shah Shams police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal launched a crackdown against criminals and busted notorious Abu Bakar gang.

The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Abu Bakar, Zohaib and Muhammad Farhan. The police recovered looted valuables including three motorcycles, two mobile phones, cash Rs 172,000 and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing ten cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.