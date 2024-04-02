Robber gang busted, three arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Budhla Sant police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Budhla Sant police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain, launched a crackdown against criminals involved in snatching motorcycles and valuables from citizens.

The police busted the notorious Azam Luk Gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader.

The police have recovered looted valuables including eight motorcycles cash Rs 130,000 and other valuables from their possession by tracing 15 cases from the arrested criminals, however, the Names of the criminals were not being disclosed for investigation purpose, police sources said.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.