Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Three Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Robber gang busted, three arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Budhla Sant police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Budhla Sant police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain, launched a crackdown against criminals involved in snatching motorcycles and valuables from citizens.

The police busted the notorious Azam Luk Gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader.

The police have recovered looted valuables including eight motorcycles cash Rs 130,000 and other valuables from their possession by tracing 15 cases from the arrested criminals, however, the Names of the criminals were not being disclosed for investigation purpose, police sources said.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

35 minutes ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

49 minutes ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

3 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

6 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

12 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

15 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

15 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

15 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan