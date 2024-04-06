Robber gang busted, three held

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Bara-Meel police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the Bara-Meel police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Hanif Gujjar, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in snatching cash, motorcycles and other valuables from citizens at gun point. The police team busted the notorious Mahzari Gang and arrested three members including the ring leader Mazhar Hussain, Zeeshan Saleem and Adil.

The police have traced five cases from them and recovered looted valuables of Rs 1.3 million including three mobile phones, motorcycles and cash from their possession. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, however, DPO Rana Omer Farooq has directed police to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make the district free from crimes, the police sources added.