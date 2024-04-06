Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Three Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Robber gang busted, three held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Bara-Meel police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the Bara-Meel police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Hanif Gujjar, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in snatching cash, motorcycles and other valuables from citizens at gun point. The police team busted the notorious Mahzari Gang and arrested three members including the ring leader Mazhar Hussain, Zeeshan Saleem and Adil.

The police have traced five cases from them and recovered looted valuables of Rs 1.3 million including three mobile phones, motorcycles and cash from their possession. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, however, DPO Rana Omer Farooq has directed police to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make the district free from crimes, the police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address K ..

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

4 minutes ago
  

 

46 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

50 minutes ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

4 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

17 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

17 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

18 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan