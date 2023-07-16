Robber gang busted, two arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Muzaffarabad police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested its two members, recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor Ul Haq Rana, the police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Munir Javed launched a crackdown against the criminals involved in depriving citizens of valuables.

The police busted the 'Babar Gang' and arrested the ring leader Babar along with his accomplice Danish.

Police have recovered looted valuables and cash from their possession by tracing eight cases, however, further investigations were underway for more recoveries, police sources added.