Robber Gang Busted, Two Held

Published September 01, 2023

Makhdoom Rasheed police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested its two members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested its two members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

According to police sources, Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of DSP Muhammad Naeem Abbas, launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious Qaisari Panwar Gang. The police arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Qaisar Abbas and Hassan Abbas. The police also recovered looted valuables worth Rs 2.3 million including gold ornaments, two motorcycles, mobile phones and cash.

Police have also recovered illegal weapons from their possession while further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

