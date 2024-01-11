Robber gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Seetal Mari police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle robbery, a special police team was formed under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the Usman gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Usman Haider and Ghulam Murtaza.

The police recovered looted valuables worth over Rs one million including ten motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession by tracing eight cases from them during the interrogation.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.