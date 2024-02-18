Robber Gang Busted, Two Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Gulgasht police have busted a robber/mobile snatcher gang and arrested two members of the gang during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Gulgasht police launched a crackdown against the criminals involved in snatching mobile phones from citizens.
The police team busted the notorious snatcher gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Waheed and Jehangir.
Police have recovered looted cash Rs 100,000 from their possession by tracing six cases from them. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.
