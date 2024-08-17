Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Robber gang busted, valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Shah Rukan-e-Alam police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Saturday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of house robbery, theft and other crimes, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, formed special teams under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf to ensure stern action against criminals to provide a sense of security to masses.

The police team busted the notorious Faizan Gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Faisan, Hassan Ali and Asghar.

The police have recovered looted valuables worth over Rs ten million from their possession including five motorcycles, three mobile phones and cash Rs 9.3 million.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

