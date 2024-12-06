Robber Gang Smashed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Police arrested three members of a criminal gang including its ringleader involved in dacoity and robbery.
According to a police spokesperson, the SHO Kotli Said Ameer Police Station along with a team traced the accused.
The suspects would snatch cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint and then flee, said police officials.
Kotli Said Ameer police arrested the accused and recovered Rs. 67,000 in cash, a motorcycle, 25-tola gold worth Rs. 68,00,000 and illicit weapons from their possessions.
