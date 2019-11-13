Robber handed over to police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) ::An alleged robber was handed over by the citizens to police in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that motorcycle-rider bandit snatched a purse from a pedestrian lady near Millat chowk and fled from scene.

The citizens chased the robber and caught him after some distance.

Receiving information, the police also rushed to the spot and arrested the accused who was identified as Akram.

Further investigation was underway.